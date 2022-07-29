Nathaniel Bierley: Kyle Turton jailed for one-punch manslaughter death
By Caroline Lowbridge
BBC News
- Published
A man who punched another man when he was drunk, causing him to crack his skull on a pavement, has been jailed nine years for manslaughter.
Nathaniel Bierley had been out with his girlfriend in Nottingham when Kyle Turton attacked him unprovoked.
Witnesses said the punch immediately knocked him unconscious, meaning he could not break his fall.
Turton had been drunk and was looking for a fight that night, according to one of his own friends.
"The description of you by one of your own friends is illuminating," Judge Stuart Rafferty told him at Nottingham Crown Court.
"You wanted to hit someone. You had had a lot to drink. You wanted to start something. Your behaviour had changed completely."
Mr Bierley, who was 26, was attacked in Upper Parliament Street in Nottingham city centre at about 03:30 GMT on 5 March.
He died in hospital surrounded by his family on 17 March, as a result of brain injuries.
A post-mortem examination showed he had an underlying skull fracture on the back of his head.
The court heard the attack came after Turton, 21, had been stabbed in the street more than a year before.
"How ironic that somebody who takes a life by violence in the street had himself already been injured by violence in the street," said Judge Rafferty.
"If anybody should have known how to behave and how to keep out of trouble it was you."
Turton was given an extended sentence by the judge, which means he will be subject to a licence period of five years when he is released from prison.
The judge told Turton he could be released after serving two-thirds of the sentence, but only if the Parole Board thinks it is safe to do so.
Louisa Bierley, one of Nathaniel's three sisters, read a statement to the court in which she criticised the length of sentences for manslaughter.
"How can this person that has taken my brother's life be back home with his family in only a few short years?" she said.
Addressing Turton directly she said: "You've ruined every birthday and every Christmas for us. You didn't just take Nathaniel's life, you took all of our lives when you took his life."
Mr Bierley regularly raised money for a Type 1 diabetes charity as he had the condition himself.
"A lot of people have said he was too good for this world," his sister told the court.
"All of the fundraising he did is what made him special and stand out from the crowd."
She added: "I would do anything to swap places with my brother. It shouldn't have been him."
Statements from several people who witnessed the attack were read in court.
They said Turton punched Mr Bierley once with a clenched fist, causing him to fall to the ground already unconscious.
One said: "I heard a loud crack as his head hit the ground, which was a sickening sound."
The court heard Turton ran off and hid after the attack, but handed himself in after police issued a press release.
He was initially charged with causing grievous bodily harm, as Mr Bierley was still alive at this point.
The charge was changed to manslaughter after Mr Bierley died, and Turton, who is from Brooksby Lane in Clifton, pleaded guilty to this.
The court heard that a 17-year-old who was involved in the incident pleaded guilty to affray and was given a 12-month conditional discharge in the youth court.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.