Plan to refurbish Cromwell Lock sapper memorial
Plans to refurbish a memorial to 10 volunteers who died during a military exercise are due to get under way.
The 10 airborne sappers were killed when their assault boat was swept over the weir at Cromwell Lock, North Muskham, Nottinghamshire, during a night navigation exercise in 1975.
A granite memorial was erected next to the lock.
The Airborne Engineers Association said it hoped the work would be finished within a week.
The men and boys - the youngest of whom was 17 - were part of the 300 Troop of 131 Parachute Squadron Royal Engineers.
They died on a night exercise in September 1975 in dark and stormy conditions during an annual watermanship exercise.
Steve Wallis, national chairman of the Airborne Engineers Association, said: "As they were approaching the lock, the river was in flood and a thunder storm had knocked out the power, including the lights on the lock.
"The weir was unprotected and they were swept over it."
The association will fund the cost of the refurbishment works, which will be carried out by members of 299 Parachute Squadron RE - the direct descendant of the unit those killed in 1975 belonged to.
"It's overgrown with weeds and the fence around the memorial is rusted and corroded," he said.
He said an annual service took place at the memorial.
The 2022 service will be held on 25 September and will involve people who were there on the night of the disaster.
