Euro 22: Nottingham City Council puts up 60ft England flag
- Published
A giant England flag has been put up on a council building in support of the Lionesses ahead of the Euro 2022 final.
The 60ft (18m) by 26ft (8m) flag is draped on Nottingham's Council House, with the council believing it is the "largest in the country".
Nottingham City Council leader David Mellen said the city was "so proud" of the Lionesses and their "superb progress".
He said the team had created a "hugely positive legacy".
England face eight-time European champions Germany in the final at Wembley on Sunday.
"Just as we were all so excited about the men's team reaching the European Championship final last year, we are equally proud of the Lionesses and wanted to get the St George's flag back on the Council House to show our support," he said.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.