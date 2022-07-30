Kirkby-in-Ashfield: Chemical thrown at man in targeted attack
A liquid chemical has been thrown at a man while he was out walking, police have said.
The 30-year-old was approached by two men as he walked along an alleyway leading to Longhill Rise, in Kirkby-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire, on Thursday.
Nottinghamshire Police said the men spoke to the victim before one punched him twice and the other threw the corrosive substance in his face.
The man's injuries are "not believed to be serious", the force added.
Det Sgt Lauren Morgan said it was believed to be a targeted attack, adding: "Incidents like this are thankfully extremely rare."
"The man was taken to hospital and discharged shortly after with injuries which are not believed to be serious at this stage," she added.
Police have appealed for anyone with information about the attack to come forward.
