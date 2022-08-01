Jim Blagden: Tributes paid to councillor who died from cancer
By Will Jefford & Andrew Topping
BBC News
Published
Family members and politicians have paid tribute to a "no-nonsense" and "principled" councillor following his death from cancer.
Ashfield District Council's Jim Blagden, who represented the Hucknall Central ward, died on Sunday aged 74.
A former master bricklayer and school caretaker, he leaves behind his family including childhood sweetheart and wife of 55 years, Sheila.
Mr Blagden was given the all-clear in February before his leukaemia returned.
His son, Calvin Blagden, paid tribute to his father on behalf of the family.
He said: "Dad was a wonderful father and grandfather. We are so sorry that he has lost his fight.
"He was the rock of our family and will be sorely missed by everyone.
"He was a principled man, someone who fought all his life for not just his family but for everybody in Hucknall."
During his time on the council as a member of the Ashfield Independents group, Mr Blagden spearheaded the authority's Covid-19 recovery panel and campaigned for improvements to Hucknall Leisure Centre.
Councillor Dave Hennigan also paid tribute to his "fiercely supportive" friend.
He told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: "He was a results man, he was not interested in how a problem came about - he just wanted to solve it.
"I am not an emotional person but came as close as I have done to tears in the last council meeting when talking about working with Jim.
"I will miss working with Jim but Hucknall is a better place for Jim's immense contribution."
Outside of politics, Mr Blagden was a season ticket holder at Nottingham Forest and also spent time painting dozens of watercolour pictures from his Hucknall home.
The council says it will be working with the Blagden family to find the best way to commemorate his life.
