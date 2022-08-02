Nottingham: Curved swords found after arrests prompt flat search
By Will Jefford
BBC News
Two curved swords were seized in a raid in Nottingham following the arrests of three men during a traffic stop.
Officers detained the trio after pulling over a suspicious vehicle at about 04:00 BST on Monday.
Two men and a teenager were held by Nottinghamshire Police on suspicion of drugs and weapons offences.
The force said a flat in the city's Wellington Square was later searched by officers, who discovered the two swords.
Detectives said they stopped the car in Clifford Avenue, Beeston, before arresting two at the scene and one after a pursuit.
A 41-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs and possession of a knife in a public place.
Officers also arrested a 21-year-old man on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a class A drug and a 16-year-old boy on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a class A drug and possession of a knife in a public place.
Following the arrests, officers carried out a search warrant at a property linked to one of the men.
Sgt Louise Ellis said: "Recent changes to the Offensive Weapons Act 2019 means it is no longer legal to have items such as curved swords, with a blade larger than 50cm, in the home.
"We have seized the curved swords and would like to remind people about the new legislation."
