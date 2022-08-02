Huthwaite: Man jailed for stabbing workmate after argument
A man who stabbed a workmate twice in the abdomen after an argument has been jailed.
Andrew Wells left his colleague needing surgery after the assault in Huthwaite, Nottinghamshire, in January.
The 32-year-old ran from the scene, but later handed himself in to police. He was jailed for four years and six months at Nottingham Crown Court.
Police said the victim's injuries had a "severe impact on him physically and emotionally".
Shortly before the attack on 9 January, Wells argued with his workmate over the phone.
He then travelled to a commercial premises in the town's Market Place, where his colleague was working, and continued the dispute outside.
Moments later, Wells lunged at him with a knife and stabbed him twice in the midriff.
On 11 April, he pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon. He was sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court on Monday.
In a statement read to the court, the victim - who is in his 30s - said he was worried he "would never see my children again".
"Since the incident, my general day-to-day activities are now a struggle, even putting my socks on," he said.
"It is even hard for my children to hug me without it hurting."
Det Cons Hollie Fothergill, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "This was a vicious and wholly unnecessary assault that left the victim with very significant and traumatic injuries.
"Unsurprisingly, this incident has had a very severe impact on him physically and emotionally, and I am pleased justice has now been served.
"As is the case with many incidents of this type, the injuries inflicted could very easily have been even worse."
