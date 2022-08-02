Autistic man punched in unprovoked attack
- Published
Police are hunting two suspects who punched an autistic man in an "unprovoked attack" in Nottinghamshire.
Officers said the victim was walking through Coronation Park in Eastwood when the assault occurred between 17:00 and 18:30 BST on 9 July.
The man was punched to the face and body, causing bruising.
One suspect, described as 5ft 8in with a chunky build, was bare-chested, wearing green shorts and carrying an empty beer bottle.
The other had short black hair and was wearing a black T-shirt, police added.
PC Jack Marriott, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "The victim tried to walk away from the suspects but they soon caught up with him and said things to him before assaulting him.
"This cruel incident was very distressing for him and is being treated extremely seriously. We are determined to trace the offenders and are pursuing multiple lines of inquiry to track them down."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk