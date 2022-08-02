Nottingham: Appeal after woman injured in van hit-and-run
- Published
A woman in her 70s was taken to hospital after being struck by a van that did not stop.
Nottinghamshire Police said it happened at the junction of Friar Lane and Spaniel Row in Nottingham city centre on 12 July.
The woman did not suffer life-threatening injuries, the force added.
Officers are appealing for help in tracing the driver of the large, white van that had "Thrifty" written on the side.
The driver has been described by police as being a man aged between 50 and 60. He is said to have a large build and little or no hair.
PC Pearce Riley, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: "This was a deeply upsetting incident for the lady concerned and she is still recovering from her injuries.
"We are keen to trace the driver and would ask anyone with information that could assist the investigation to please come forward."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.