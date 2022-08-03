Bingham: Man befriended dementia sufferer before burglary
By Will Jefford
BBC News
- Published
A burglar befriended a vulnerable 87-year-old dementia sufferer before stealing her bank card, handbag and purse.
Faisal Rafiq visited the woman's home in Bingham on 25 July and said he would take her out for a drink.
After taking her to the pub, the 34-year-old returned to her home and broke in, later using her card to make contactless payments.
He was jailed for nine months and 10 weeks on Tuesday.
After calling at the victim's address, Rafiq was left alone as the woman prepared to go to the pub.
When they arrived he said he was barred, and was caught on CCTV letting himself back into her house through a window.
'Heartless actions'
About 90 minutes later she left the pub and walked home, where she noticed items were missing and the living room window was open.
Rafiq was arrested on 1 August. He pleaded guilty to one count of burglary and two counts of fraud by false representation.
He was also found to have committed a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order imposed in November 2021.
At Nottingham Magistrates' Court, Rafiq, of Lea Court, Bingham, was jailed and ordered to pay £51.26 compensation.
Det Insp Simon Harrison, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "Rafiq deliberately preyed upon this vulnerable elderly woman after befriending her.
"He had no regard whatsoever for the victim and the impact his heartless actions would have upon her."
