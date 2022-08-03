Arrest after driver flees Bingham crash before M1 chase
A woman was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving after reports a driver fled a crash and led police on a chase on the M1 with children in the car.
Officers were told a woman had driven off after a crash in Squires Grove, Bingham at about 18:15 BST on Monday.
Police said they located the vehicle on the motorway before the driver led them on a pursuit for four junctions.
A 38-year-old woman was arrested after the car was stopped at junction 20 on the M1, Nottinghamshire Police said.
The woman was arrested on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the specified limit.
PC Jon Pinnick, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "It really should go without saying but driving while under the influence of drugs is extremely dangerous and should never happen for any reason.
"As with drink-driving, drug-driving can cost lives, which is why we will always take robust action against anyone found to have committed this offence."
