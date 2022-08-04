East Midlands Railway completes £2.56m train depot work
A train operator said it has completed £2.56m work on a depot, allowing more trains to be located there.
East Midlands Railway (EMR) said its work on Nottingham's Eastcroft depot would also allow it to include more fuel pumps and improve train cleaning facilities.
It said it had partnered with Network Rail to fit a new lighting system on the London Road site, improving safety.
Network Rail said passengers would ultimately feel the benefits.
'Significant'
Eastcroft provides the day-to-day maintenance of the EMR regional fleet, which is split into three different types of train, known as Class 156, 158 and 170s.
EMR said the work on the site, which began in November, would help it to deliver its current timetable and develop services.
Neil Bamford, fleet director, said: "On behalf of EMR, I would like to thank all the staff and partners who have worked so hard over the last few months to complete this important project to time and budget.
"The improvements are a significant upgrade to the city's depot and will help to improve the overall service we can provide to EMR Regional customers - providing our teams with more flexibility and resilience."
Deborah Fairweather, senior sponsor for Network Rail - which provided £360,000 for the new lighting system - said: "It's been a pleasure to work with East Midlands Railway on this significant upgrade at Eastcroft Depot
"We're now providing better facilities for railway workers and more space for trains - a benefit which is ultimately passed on to passengers through a more flexible and reliable service."
