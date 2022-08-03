Teenager stabbed in assault on Sneinton street

Police car at end of Lower Eldon Street
Emergency services were called to Lower Eldon Street in Sneinton

A man has been taken to hospital with a stab wound after being assaulted in Nottingham.

An air ambulance carrying medics landed close to the scene, in Sneinton, where the victim was being treated.

The 19-year-old's injuries are not thought to be life-threatening, said police.

The Nottinghamshire force has appealed for witnesses, and anyone who may have recorded CCTV or dash-cam footage, to contact them.

An air ambulance taking medics to the scene landed at City Link

Emergency services were called to Lower Eldon Street shortly before 15:30 BST.

The air ambulance carrying medics landed at nearby City Link. After being treated, the victim was taken to hospital by land ambulance.

Ch Insp Paul Hennessy said: "Officers were on the scene within minutes and enquiries are still ongoing to establish what happened.

"We have stepped up high-visibility reassurance patrols in the area as we continue to investigate the circumstances of this incident."

