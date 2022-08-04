Sheffield United player set for trial over fan assault charge
A Championship footballer is to face trial over allegations he assaulted a fan during a pitch invasion.
Sheffield United player Oli McBurnie pleaded not guilty to a charge of assault by beating at Nottingham Magistrates' Court.
Nottingham Forest supporters ran on to the pitch following the home team's Championship play-off semi-final victory on 17 May.
The trial is due to start on 7 December at the magistrates court.
Forest, who went on to earn promotion to the Premier League, won 3-2 on penalties after the tie against United ended 3-3 on aggregate.
Home fans then invaded the pitch and Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp was headbutted by a supporter who was later jailed.
