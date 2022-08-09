Line of Duty's Vicky McClure to receive honorary degree
By Jennifer Harby
BBC News
- Published
One of the stars of TV policing drama Line of Duty is to receive an honorary degree.
Vicky McClure will be made a Doctor of Letters by the University of Nottingham.
She will receive her degree from the university's Pro-Vice-Chancellor for global engagement, Prof Robert Mokaya.
The actor, who is from Nottingham herself, said to have her work recognised by the university was "a real honour".
Ms McClure is best known for her roles as Det Insp Kate Fleming in the BBC series Line of Duty, and Lol Jenkins in the film This Is England and its sequel mini-series on Channel 4.
She grew up in Wollaton, taking dance lessons from the age of three, and went on to earn a place at the Television Workshop - a drama group for young people - at the age of 11.
In 2018, she joined forces with the university for the documentary Our Dementia Choir and created a choir of people living with dementia.
She was inspired to do this through caring for her Nana Iris and through her role as an ambassador for the Alzheimer's Society.
'Deeply personal'
"The Dementia Choir have taught me so much over the years," she said.
"Through the TV series to it becoming a registered charity, it is by far my proudest work to date.
"To have my work with dementia recognised by the University of Nottingham is a real honour.
"They have played a huge part in helping myself and viewers of the series understand scientifically the positive effects music has to people living with dementia."
The university said she would collect her degree before delivering a speech to hundreds of students graduating from the university's School of Sociology and Social Policy.
Justine Schneider, professor of mental health and social care at the university, said: "Vicky McClure's commitment to the cause of dementia is deeply personal, strong and lasting.
"Her TV documentary with the Dementia Choir is a milestone in public awareness of this common disorder and has changed perceptions of what people with dementia can achieve."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.