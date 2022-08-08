Nottingham man to do 36-hour triathlon to thank NHS trust
A police officer is to do a 36-hour triathlon to raise funds for an NHS trust he credits with saving his daughter's life.
Robin Gurney, who is a response officer with Nottinghamshire Police, said one of his twin daughters - now nearly 20 months old - had a traumatic birth.
She was treated in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at City Hospital.
He plans to raise about £2,500 for the unit.
"It is a 12-hour swim into a 12-hour cycle into a 12-hour run," Mr Gurney said of the challenge. "It's going to be absolutely gruelling but completely worth it.
"I've been trying to train around my night shifts - and sometimes I can't get to sleep because of the girls - but I like a challenge."
He said his daughter was born with no pulse and had required lengthy CPR.
"The first few days were very bleak and we were told to prepare for the worst," he said.
"However, she is a fighter and her strength... along with everything the City Hospital NICU team did, kept her alive.
"It was one of the worst times in our lives but we were supported by the nicest people we could have met."
Mr Gurney plans to complete his 18-mile (28km) swim in the pool at the University of Nottingham before running 52.4 miles (84km) around Wollaton Park and Attenborough Nature Reserve and cycling 160 miles (257km) in circuits to Wymeswold in Leicestershire.
Along the route, he will be supported by friends and Nottinghamshire Police colleagues.
"The force has been really supportive," he said.
Charity Stow, community fundraiser at Nottingham Hospitals Charity, said: "We're so moved by Robin's story and the fact he's chosen to raise money for the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.
"The 36-hour triathlon sounds like a huge challenge, but we know that Robin has been training hard and we wish him the very best of luck when the day arrives.
"The money Robin raises will help other families like his during their time at the Neonatal Unit."
