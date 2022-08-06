Ranskill tyre fire will be fought all weekend say crews
Fire fighters at the scene of a major blaze in Nottinghamshire involving hundreds of tyres have said they will be there for the rest of the weekend.
Emergency services were called to the scrap yard on an industrial site in Ranskill at 10:23 BST on Friday.
A column of black smoke could be seen for miles and residents were advised to keep windows and doors closed.
The fire service said the blaze had been "vastly reduced" but work would continue for days.
At its height 14 fire engines were on scene, along with support vehicles.
Incident Commander Damien West tweeted: "Hard work by crews has made great progress in difficult conditions meaning the fire has been vastly reduced by first light this morning.
"Efforts continue today. Great work by all involved."
Police, East Midland Ambulance Service and Environment Agency teams also attended, with two people treated for smoke inhalation.
Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service thanked colleagues from Derbyshire, South Yorkshire, and Lincolnshire for their help.
It also thanked local businesses and the community for their "patience and understanding for the disruption of the fire has caused".
Local road closures remain in place.
