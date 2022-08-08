Lenton stabbing: Man in court charged with murder
A man has appeared in court charged with murder following a fatal stabbing in Nottingham.
Brenton Marriott, 58, died in hospital after being stabbed at an address in Cloister Street, Lenton on Friday.
Rudi Marriott, 28, of Cloister Street, Lenton, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates' Court earlier charged with murder.
He was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on Wednesday.
Nottinghamshire Police said the victim's family were being supported by specialist officers.
Det Insp Clare Gibson said: "Our thoughts remain with Mr Marriott's family and we would urge for their privacy to be respected at this exceptionally difficult time.
"Understandably his death has affected many people and shocked the community. We will continue to maintain a policing presence in the area and if anyone has any concerns we'd encourage them to speak to one of our officers."
