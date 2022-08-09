Open-air footpath through former Broadmarsh centre
By Amy Phipps
BBC News, East Midlands
- Published
A new pedestrian route will link the south and centre of Nottingham, through the partly-demolished Broadmarsh site.
Since the shopping centre was built in the 1970s, people have had to walk through the building to directly reach the heart of the city.
But following the demolition of a section of the mall, an open-air walkway is being created, linking Collin Street and Listergate.
The city council said the route was expected to open in September.
It will be four metres wide, with lighting and CCTV, and will initially be fenced off from ongoing demolition, but will eventually form part of the planned "green heart" space development.
Councillor David Mellen, the leader of Nottingham City Council, said it was a "small but significant step" in creating a gateway to the city that was more attractive and accessible.
Major works have already taken place in the area, including restricting vehicle access to Carrington Street, Middle Hill and Canal Street.
A new car park and bus station have also been built.
The council said the Broadmarsh centre had been a "barrier" for pedestrians since it was built.
During its demolition a temporary covered walkway has maintained pedestrian access to the city centre.
The authority said that would be removed once the open air route was completed.
