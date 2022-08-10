Tobias White-Sansom: Family seeks answers over Spanish nightclub death
By Jennifer Harby & Louise Wheeler
BBC News
- Published
A family has called for an investigation into the death of a man who died in Spain.
Tobias White-Sansom, 35, originally from Nottingham, died on 31 July, five days after an incident at a nightclub in Majorca.
His mother Lorraine Thompson said: "The initial priority is to get Toby home so we can have an independent inquest."
The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said it was in contact with local authorities.
'T-shirt row'
Ms Thompson said her "amazing" son - a father-of-two - was pinned down by security staff following a row over him removing his T-shirt because he was too hot.
"He left the club and he was allowed back in to go and get his top," she said.
"He didn't go back in because he wanted to continue in the club - he just went to get his top to go home.
"He wasn't the type of guy who would go into a nightclub to have some sort of fracas. I just don't know how has this happened."
The family believes Mr White-Sansom was then arrested by police, beaten and injected with a tranquiliser before suffering a cardiac arrest and being taken to hospital.
After several days in a coma, they were advised by doctors to allow his life-support machine to be switched off.
Now they are desperate for more information on the incident that cost him his life.
"It's very important to us as a family [to get him back to the UK]," said Ms Thompson.
"The initial priority is to get Toby home so we can have an independent inquest.
"I'm not sure if that is possible but we are trying everything within our power to make this as easy as possible for the family.
"The longer it drags out here, the more painful it becomes for all of us."
Family support
The Spanish civil guard - Guardia Civil - said it could confirm it had received an emergency call.
"Upon the arrival of the Guardia Civil police, this man was violent and police reduced him to be assisted by medical services," it said in a statement.
"He was taken to the hospital for treatment. There, once while he was being assisted, he was arrested for a crime of injury."
An FCDO spokesperson said: "We are supporting the family of a British man who has died in Mallorca and are in contact with the local authorities."
