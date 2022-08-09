City council set to back plan to close Victoria Centre market
By Liam Barnes
BBC News
Published
Nottingham City Council says it is "likely" officers will recommend closing a shopping centre market, despite a consultation showing public support for the site.
Nottingham's Victoria Centre market, which has been running since 1971, was earmarked for closure in April.
The council said keeping it open for the rest of the lease would cost £39m.
Further talks with stallholders will take place before a final recommendation is made.
About 30 of the 200 stalls are currently occupied, with some businesses accusing the council of restricting investment in the market.
In total, the council said 630 people responded to a consultation, with the most popular response to a survey saying the council "should continue with the current arrangement and pay the subsidy".
Just 53 agreed with the council's proposals.
A council report highlighted "a significant number of Caribbean respondents" who said they visited the market "for things that they cannot get elsewhere".
However, in its conclusion, the council said responses "were from a small proportion of Nottingham's residents, mostly elderly white British residents who shop and use the market regularly".
"[The] findings therefore represent only a limited snapshot view from Nottingham and Nottinghamshire residents," it said.
After citing research showing a growth in online shopping and working from home since the pandemic, the report said council officers "are likely to recommend the council ends its lease and operation" of the market.
Linda Woodings, acting lead for markets for the council, said: "We understand this would be a huge disappointment not only for customers and the wider public, but especially for traders at the market.
"We will now embark on further engagement with all traders and the landlord, before a final recommendation is made to councillors for a decision."
