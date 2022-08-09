Nottingham woman jailed for stabbing friend in back with bread knife
- Published
A woman who stabbed her friend in the back with a bread knife has been jailed for four years.
Nottinghamshire Police said Marie Byrne had a "delusional belief" her friend was sleeping with her partner when she attacked her on 11 March.
The 51-year-old, of Cedar Road in the Forest Fields area of Nottingham, pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm.
She was sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court on Monday.
Police said Byrne was "heavily intoxicated" at the time of the attack, which was recorded by her partner on his phone.
Det Sgt Nigel Malik said: "This was a wholly unnecessary assault brought about by heavy drinking and which left the victim with traumatic injuries."
