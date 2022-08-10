Attenborough Nature Reserve confirms anglers could return
- Published
Anglers look set to return to Attenborough Nature Reserve after talks between fishing groups and Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust (NWT).
Earlier this year the Nottingham Anglers' Association (NAA) had its licence withdrawn after negotiations with the trust broke down.
Now discussions have led to an agreement the anglers could return by June 2023.
Exact details of where and how fishing can take place are still be be decided.
The NWT, which has a long standing no angling policy, bought the reserve in December 2020.
The two sides could not reach agreement and in June the NAA said it had been left with no choice but to leave the 380 acre site, where it had fished for 20 years, in the face of "onerous conditions" placed upon its members.
The Angling Trust (AT) picked up the issue and organised a meeting last month between the AT, NAA and NWT.
The AT said it challenged the policy against angling and received confirmation angling could take place on sites where "operational conditions allow".
Now a joint statement has been released by the AT and NWT.
It said: "[All parties] agreed to restart negotiations on a new licence with the aim of identifying angling opportunities across the nature reserve.
"Further discussion will focus on the number and distribution of areas for angling, based on accessibility, species and habitat sensitivities, the potential of areas for disabled and/or junior anglers, and consideration of options regarding parking on site."
AT chief executive Jamie Cook said: "We have some great partnerships with other wildlife trusts and we look forward to working with our colleagues in Nottinghamshire now they've clarified their stance on angling and made clear that it was always their desire to come to an agreement with the Association to continue angling at Attenborough Nature Reserve on a fair and reasonable basis."
Paul Wilkinson, NWT chief executive, said: "We are pleased that positive discussions have resumed about how angling will continue at Attenborough Nature Reserve.
"Attenborough is a special place for wildlife and for people, and a love of seeing and being in nature, and desire to see it protected and enhanced, is something that is shared by the thousands of people who visit and use the site each year, not least anglers."
