Nottinghamshire care home rated inadequate by inspectors
By Will Jefford & Anna Whittaker
BBC News
- Published
A care home looking after people with learning disabilities and autism has been rated as inadequate by healthcare inspectors.
Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspectors visited Manswick Care Home, in Oakland Road, Nottinghamshire, on 28 June.
It found six instances where the home was in breach of the Health and Social Care Act 2008.
It was rated inadequate in safety, effectiveness and leadership.
The report into the home, which is owned by Milton Keynes-based Rhodsac Community Living Ltd, stated: "People were at risk of and had experienced abuse from others because staff did not know how to protect people from poor care and abuse."
It said some people who lived at the home were "being deprived of their liberty", but "information was not always available in people's records to explain why restrictions were in place".
Inspectors also found care plans did not always reflect people's needs.
One person had more than 30 different support plans and the lack of clear guidance "increased the risk of people not receiving consistent support when they were experiencing distress".
However, staff told inspectors that they were supported by their manager who was "very understanding".
The home was rated good for care and responsiveness and, since the last inspection, medicines had been moved to more secure storage.
Previously, the home was rated as "requires improvement" but that rating has since been downgraded.
Manswick Care Home did not respond to a request for comment.
Within the next six months, the home will either be re-inspected or have its CQC registration cancelled.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.