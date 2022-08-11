Murder arrest after fatal stabbing in Nottingham
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a fatal stabbing in Nottingham.
Nottinghamshire Police said officers were called to Radford Boulevard shortly before 15:50 BST on Wednesday to a report of a serious assault.
The force said a man in his 40s was treated at the scene and taken to hospital but later pronounced dead.
The arrested man, 31, is in custody and multiple areas have been cordoned off while inquiries take place.
Police said formal identification of the victim had not yet taken place.
Officer patrols in the area have been increased to provide reassurance to residents.
Det Insp Melanie Crutchley said: "While we are following a number of lines of inquiry, we would ask anyone who has any information about what happened or who has any CCTV or dashcam footage from the area at the time of this incident, to get in touch with us as soon as possible."
