Double crash closes M1 motorway in both directions
Two separate crashes have halted traffic on both carriageways of the M1 near East Midlands Airport.
Emergency services were called at around 14:45 BST to the northbound carriageway between J23a and J24 due to a serious multi-vehicle collision.
National Highways said the southbound side had been blocked by a separate collision.
The air ambulance was called to the scene but no details of injuries have been confirmed.
The northbound side remains fully closed but two lanes on the southbound carriageway were reopened at about 16:00.
Severe delays have been recorded and drivers have been asked to avoid the area.
