Car dealership 'devastated' by second suspected arson attack
By Will Jefford
BBC News
- Published
A car dealership has been "devastated" by a suspected arson attack which destroyed an office and three cars.
Gunthorpe-based Lowdham Cars was targeted for the second time on Sunday following a fire which destroyed a large building on the site in January.
The blaze could be the "final nail in the coffin" for the business, according to owner Mark Hassan.
A man was seen attempting to break into the sales office before "fire bombing" the site.
A neighbour called 999 after spotting the intruder trying to smash his way into the building with a hammer, Mr Hassan said.
The man then set fire to the head office as well as three cars worth £24,000.
Mr Hassan said the fire service arrived in just six minutes after the alarm was raised in the early hours of Sunday, but severe damage had been caused.
He added: "To lose two properties in a year like that is just devastating.
"The garage is the only building we have left on the site.
"The police have taken DNA samples and the CSI guys have been round so hopefully we will be able to prove who did it."
Mr Hassan said the fires had a "massive effect" on the business after a £500,000 loan was pulled due to the blaze.
The property that burned down in January - in a fire he believes is linked to the recent one - was worth £800,000, he said.
"We're living in a bit of a nightmare at the moment," he added.
"It's a tough time to run a business at the moment anyway, but this is a massive blow."
Det Con Chloe Baugh, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "We know there were a few people driving along Lowdham Road around the time of this incident and some people stopped when the fire was just getting started.
"We believe there may still be people with crucial information who have not yet come forward to speak to us.
"I'm urging them to please get in touch with us as they may have vital information which could help us with our ongoing enquiries."
