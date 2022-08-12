Teenager crashed into wall after high-speed chase
By Will Jefford
BBC News
- Published
A teenage driver who led police on a high-speed chase before crashing into a wall has been jailed.
Rocky Price ignored officers' pleas to pull over and drove on the wrong side of the road at nearly three times the speed limit, narrowly avoiding oncoming traffic.
The 18-year-old collided with three stationary cars before hitting a wall.
He was jailed for 14 months and banned from driving for three years at Nottingham Crown Court on Thursday.
Price initially fled from police into the Newark area on 14 June, reaching a top speed of 80mph in a 30mph zone.
He significantly damaged three cars before coming to an abrupt stop after losing control of his car and ploughing into a garden wall outside a house in London Road.
Officers arrested him at the scene of the crash before taking him to hospital as a precaution.
Price, of no fixed address, was later charged and pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, failing to stop, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.
Insp Matt Ward, district commander for Newark and Sherwood, said: "This was an incredibly dangerous display of driving that could've quite easily ended in tragedy.
"It is only thanks to the skills of the road crime team in pursuit, as well as sheer luck, that Price's actions didn't result in someone being seriously injured.
"His driving that night was reckless in the extreme and not what anyone wants to see, not just in Newark but on any of our roads across the county.
"There is absolutely no excuse for any motorist to drive so erratically."
