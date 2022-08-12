Sturgeon Moon: Photographers in England capture full Moon pictures

By Amy Phipps
BBC News

Sturgeon Moon Wollaton, NottinghamMichael Platten
The full Moon was captured rising over Wollaton Hall, once used as a location in a Batman movie

Skies were lit up across the country as the bright Sturgeon Moon rose on Thursday night.

Clear August skies meant the glowing full Moon was captured in all its glory, making for some spectacular shots.

Graham Wiffem
A beautiful shot over the Needles on the Isle of Wight

The National Space Centre said it was not close enough to the Earth to be called a "supermoon".

Although there is no official definition, it said supermoons must be closer than 360,000km, but last night's, which peaked at 02:36 BST, was 361,408km away.

Much closer than the average Earth-Moon distance but not quite close enough.

Tim Cornbill
An aeroplane in Birmingham got a closer look at the Sturgeon Moon
Paul Briggs
The Sturgeon Moon seen from Beacon Hill, Leicestershire

Full Moons occur every 29.5 days when the Moon is directly opposite to the Sun.

Robert Smith
The Moon peaking behind Dovercourt Lighthouse in Essex
Meryn Woodland
The Sturgeon Moon over Selsey, West Sussex

The full Moon in August was named the Sturgeon Moon by Native American fishing tribes, due to there being an abundance of the fish at that time of year.

The Royal Museums Greenwich said it has also been called the green corn Moon, the grain Moon, and the red Moon, due to the reddish appearance it often has.

Mark Thompson
Behind the lights of Hull, East Yorkshire
Riley Halls
Lighting up the sky above Belper, Derbyshire

The next full Moon will be on 10 September and called the Harvest Moon after the time farmers would start to gather crops.

