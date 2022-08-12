Nottingham 'broad daylight' fatal stabbing victim named
The victim of a fatal stabbing near a busy Nottingham street "in broad daylight" has been named by police.
Darren Davis, 42, was attacked in the vicinity of Radford Boulevard, near the junction with Ruskin Street, at about 15:45 BST on Wednesday.
His mother Kathryn Davis said: "The pain I'm feeling at this moment in time is beyond any pain I've ever felt."
Police have been given extra time to question a 31-year-old man previously arrested on suspicion of murder.
Officers said they continued to pursue several lines of inquiry including checking CCTV, conducting door-to-door inquiries and obtaining witness accounts and other evidence.
Mrs Davis added: "Darren was a kind and caring man with a big heart who would be there for anyone who was in need.
"He was always happy and laughing; making a joke of everything to make everyone happy and never taking life too seriously.
"He was a family man, who was adored by his daughter and two sons."
Vital information
Mr Davis' family continue to be supported by specially-trained officers as the investigation progresses.
Det Insp Melanie Crutchley, said: "Mr Davis was attacked in broad daylight so I am again urging anyone who was in the area around the time, who saw what happened or anything suspicious, to please get in touch with us as soon as possible.
"The enquiry team would also like to hear from anyone who may have recorded CCTV, mobile phone, dash-cam or doorbell-cam footage regarding the incident.
"Any piece of information that people can give us, no matter how small or insignificant it may seem, could be vital in helping us with our ongoing investigation."
