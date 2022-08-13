Warning over blue-green algae at Colwick Country Park
- Published
People have been urged not to swim or paddle or let dogs drink from the water at a country park due to a large amount of algae.
Nottingham City Council said there was a high concentration of blue-green algae at Colwick Country Park.
In a statement the council said: "We urge people not to swim or paddle in the lakes or let dogs go in the water or drink from it.
"We have also had to stop all fishing until further notice."
'Community protection patrols'
The council said the algae could cause serious illness in humans and even kill dogs.
"We are working with the Environment Agency to install pumps into the lakes to help remove the algae, but this could take some time," it said.
"Swallowing the water of algal scum can cause stomach upsets, rashes, shortness of breath or blisters.
"It is particularly dangerous to animals and in some cases, can be fatal.
"Extra community protection patrols are taking place to ensure everyone's safety."
The council added it had also temporarily banned open fires and barbecues at all of its parks and allotments to reduce the risk of fire spreading.
The Environment Agency has been contacted for a comment.
