Broadmarsh: Images show extent of shopping centre dereliction
By Jennifer Harby & John Pakey
BBC News
- Published
New images show the extent of the dereliction inside a city's half-demolished shopping centre.
The 20-acre site of Nottingham's Broadmarsh Centre was handed to the city council in 2020 after owners Intu went into administration.
Residents who spoke to the BBC called for the site to be made into a green space.
The council said it would take money to fulfil the ambition for the site.
Residents called on the authority to make changes to the area.
John Gray, who has lived in Nottingham for 30 years, said: "It could change the whole feeling of this area."
Mr Gray said it would be nice to have a "proper green area" in the city.
"I'm not convinced we have the political will to do it," he said.
"But Nottingham needs something to make it more attractive to people."
George and Mary Roberts, from Radcliffe-on-Trent, said the authority should make the site into a park.
"That should... make it more attractive to come into the city, have a coffee and a chat with your friends," they said.
"It will improve the city I am sure."
Craig Harrison applauded the new vision for the site.
"Broadmarsh was a dump and now it's getting new energy put into it," he said.
"You've nightlife, you've got shops.
"It's all worthwhile. The economy has to make small steps."
Another resident - who gave his name as Chris - said: "I can remember when Broadmarsh was just a bus station surrounded by little shops.
"There used to be a place called Drury Hill as well which was full of little shops which were very bespoke and interesting.
"I think the idea of an open area, a park area - I think that's a good idea."
In 2021, the council's advisory group - which commissioned famous urban designer Thomas Heatherwick - published a vision for the site.
Leader of the city council David Mellen said the authority had a £20m bid into the government's levelling up fund, going to the first stages of redeveloping the derelict Broadmarsh centre site, after a previous bid was rejected.
"We weren't successful with the Broadmarsh bid," he said.
"We've taken feedback from the government and we are putting that bid in again.
"Clearly we have spent some money on one end of the Broadmarsh demolishing it.
"A lot of investment is going into the city but not enough completely to do what we want to do with Broadmarsh. That's why we are applying to the government.
"That vision will take money to fulfil it."
