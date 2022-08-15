Search in River Trent weir for missing man
Emergency services are searching for a missing man in water along the River Trent in Nottinghamshire.
The fire service said the man went missing in the Stoke Bardolph Weir in Radcliffe-on-Trent on Sunday evening.
Eight fire crews and a specialist water rescue team searched the water receiving reports at about18:37 BST.
Firefighters left the scene at about 21:40 and said police would continue the search this morning in "daylight hours".
Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service tweeted last night: "We received a call at 18:37 to reports of a man missing near the weir at Stoke Bardolph. Eight crews are currently on the scene including our water rescue team."
A further update from the fire service said: "Crews have now left the weir at Stoke Bardolph and we have handed this incident over to the police who will continue the search tomorrow in daylight hours."
