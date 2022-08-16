D.H. Lawrence Festival returns to Eastwood birthplace
By Jennifer Harby


A festival celebrating the birth of controversial 20th century writer D.H. Lawrence is set to take place in his hometown.
The D.H. Lawrence Festival will run from 2-11 September in Eastwood, Nottinghamshire.
This year, organisers said the annual event will be celebrating Lawrence's mining heritage and local landscapes, including nearby steam railways.
The D.H. Lawrence Society said it was a chance to appreciate the area's beauty.
'Beauty and richness'
Lawrence was most famous for his controversial novel Lady Chatterley's Lover.
Born in September 1885, he is considered one of the most significant authors of 20th century literature.
"Whether you pick and choose or do the whole range of activities, here is a chance to [appreciate]... all the beauty and richness this town has to offer," said Alan Wilson, chair of the society.
The festival will include a free exhibition launch on 2 September at the D.H. Lawrence Birthplace museum, entitled Eastwood: Coal, Community and Change, which will show images of the local coal mining community through the years.
There will also be a selection of paintings of the landscape of Lawrence and local steam railways by a local artist on display at the Parnham Gallery, entitled D.H. Lawrence: Country Of My Heart.
The festival will also include a series of talks and seminars.
