New cycling path opens to help Holme Pierrepont access
By Jennifer Harby
BBC News
- Published
A new cycle path has opened in Nottinghamshire which the council hopes will help connect people to a popular country park.
The route links the A6011 Radcliffe Road to Adbolton Lane via Regatta Way.
Nottinghamshire County Council said it would allow cyclists to be better connected to facilities at Holme Pierrepont Country Park as well as other cycle routes in the wider area.
They added it had opened in time for the Tour of Britain.
'Inspiration'
The race, billed the UK's biggest, is due to arrive in Nottinghamshire on 8 September and the authority said it hoped people would feel inspired to give cycling a go.
The council said it had received funding for the two-way path, which is fully segregated from both traffic and pedestrians, from the government's Active Travel Fund.
Work began on the scheme in January.
The council said it was working with the Bikeability Trust to offer dedicated family cycle training sessions for free to Nottinghamshire residents.
Neil Clarke, cabinet member for transport and environment, said: "The opening of this new route on Regatta Way is a big step forwards for cycle safety in the local area.
"We are pleased that this project will deliver a safe route for people of all ages and cycling abilities to enjoy on their bikes.
"With the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham bringing cycling on to our TV screens and the Tour of Britain coming to Nottinghamshire next month, there's never been more cycling inspiration and so we're hoping that the new route will be well used by seasoned cyclists and those new to it alike."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.