Mary Earps: Hometown mural honour for England's goalkeeper
By Emily Anderson & Liam Barnes
BBC News
- Published
A mural honouring the role of England's goalkeeper in the Lionesses' victorious European Championship campaign has been unveiled in her home city.
Mary Earps made a string of crucial saves during her nation's successful tournament run.
The Nottingham-born stopper has now been recognised with a giant tribute near Lady Bay Bridge.
She has already had a bus named after her to thank her for helping her side win the title.
The image shows Earps celebrating England's third goal - an outrageous backheel by her Manchester United teammate Alessia Russo - in the semi-final win against Sweden at Bramall Lane in Sheffield.
Designed by an anonymous Instagram artist known as Todd Jerm, it also features the famous Left Lion - a statue in the city's Old Market Square - and an image of fellow legendary local Robin Hood.
Ben Hunter, who commissioned the celebratory artwork, said the former West Bridgford Colts goalie had passed on her praise via TikTok.
He said he has been pleased by the reaction from the public to the work, which is to be located in its current place for around eight weeks.
He then hopes to find a permanent home for the mural.
"It's incredible, the response has been amazing," he said.
"We saw murals appear in other cities across the country, [and] we were waiting for something to happen here and no-one did it, so we thought we'd do it."
