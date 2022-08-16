Worksop: Murder arrest after woman in her 20s found dead
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead at an address in Nottinghamshire.
Police said the woman, in her 20s, was discovered in Lowtown Street, Worksop, just after 21:20 BST on Monday.
A 66-year-old man has been detained and remains in police custody, the force added.
Although detectives do not believe there is a wider risk to the public, extra officers will be in the area while inquiries continue.
