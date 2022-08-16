Darren Davis death: Further arrest in Nottingham murder probe
- Published
Another man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with a fatal stabbing in Nottingham.
Darren Davis, 46, died in hospital on Wednesday after being stabbed in Radford Boulevard at about 15:45 BST that day.
A 39-year-old is being held in custody, as are three other men who were arrested over the weekend.
Nottinghamshire Police said they had been given more time to question the three other suspects.
The force has appealed for any witnesses or anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage to come forward.
Det Insp Melanie Crutchley said: "Every piece of evidence we can gather will get us closer to bringing those responsible for Darren's murder to justice."
