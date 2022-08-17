Worksop: Heavy rainfall causes flash flooding in town

Flooding in WorksopAmy Rose
Northern railway reported some of its services were cancelled or delayed due to flooding at Worksop

Heavy rain has caused flash flooding in a town in Nottinghamshire that forced some rail and bus services to be suspended.

The downpour in Worksop happened on Tuesday evening following weeks of hot and dry conditions.

The town's Bassetlaw Hospital said a large amount of standing water on its site had caused operational issues on its internal roads.

It asked people only to attend the hospital if "absolutely necessary".

Videos posted on social media show roads in the town under water.

Some also show cars submerged and flooding inside a supermarket.

At 18:40 BST, Northern railway reported its services between Worksop and Lincoln were cancelled or delayed due to flooding in Worksop.

Stagecoach said it was also unable to operate buses in the town centre.

Most of the rail and bus services have since been able to resume as normal, but more rain has been forecast for the area on Wednesday morning.

