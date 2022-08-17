Paw Patrol: Tears as Nottingham live shows cancelled at last minute
By Will Jefford
BBC News
- Published
Young children were left in tears after a live show based on popular cartoon series Paw Patrol was cancelled at the last minute.
Performances of Race To The Rescue had been due to take place at Nottingham's Motorpoint Arena at 13:30 and 16:30 BST on Wednesday.
But minutes before the first show was due to begin, it was announced both had been cancelled due to illness.
Parents have taken to social media to complain about the short notice.
Unfortunately, due to cast illness, we will not be able to go ahead with the remaining two performances in Nottingham today. An update will be circulated shortly about the next steps regarding your tickets for the show.— PAW Patrol Live UK (@PAWPatrolLiveUK) August 17, 2022
We apologize for the inconvenience caused.
Many families said they had already sat in their seats before news of the cancellation reached them.
They included Karlie Torrance, who told the BBC: "It's absolutely disgusting. It's bad enough to do it to adults but not children.
"They must have known before sitting the children down. My mum took a day's leave from work too.
"I feel for all the children. They were sobbing, they do not understand."
Another parent wrote on Facebook: "My poor babies are gutted. Letting them all sit there till start time to begin to tell a room full of excited kids to go home without a blink of an eye."
"You can't tell excited children it's been cancelled when the show should be starting," another said.
A spokesperson for Nottingham's Motorpoint Arena said: "We understand the frustration and inconvenience caused by this late announcement.
"However it is not a decision that has been taken lightly.
"An update will be circulated shortly via social media regarding your point of sale/tickets for the show."
The live show is next due to take place in Plymouth on Saturday.
