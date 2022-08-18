Bungling robbers caught after 'highly distinctive' car blunder
By Will Jefford
BBC News
- Published
Three bungling robbers have been jailed after being caught driving to multiple crime scenes in the same "highly distinctive" car, police said.
Friends Alex Kinsey, Terry Woroch, and Lee Birtles went on a day-long crime spree on 22 January in a dark-coloured Toyota Aygo with a bright orange roof.
Nottinghamshire Police said they failed to rob a post office, stole petrol, took cigarettes in a knifepoint robbery and tried to burgle a house.
The trio were jailed on Wednesday.
Police said while the vehicle may have been travelling on false plates, its highly identifiable colour "made it easy to spot on CCTV".
The crime spree began when Kinsey and Birtles attempted to force their way behind the counter of the Post Office in Scrooby Road, Bircotes - only to be chased away by a female employee.
After stealing £30 of petrol from a garage in North Road, Retford, the trio then made their way to a convenience store in Owston Ferry.
Police said the shopkeeper was punched repeatedly and threatened with a knife before Kinsey and Birtles made off with cigarettes, alcohol and cash.
Detectives traced the men and they were later arrested.
'Pretty terrible criminals'
Kinsey, 35, pleaded guilty to two charges of robbery, attempted burglary, making off without payment, and handling stolen goods.
He was jailed for five years and three months at Nottingham Crown Court.
Birtles, 42, pleaded guilty to both robberies, attempted burglary and possession of a bladed article.
He was jailed for five years and six months.
Woroch, aged 51, admitted robbery, making off without payment and attempted burglary.
He was jailed for four years and seven months.
Det Con Holly Cotter said: "These men may have proven themselves to be pretty terrible criminals, but their calculating and violent actions will unfortunately live long in the memory of their victims."
