Darren Davis: Murder suspects in court after Nottingham stabbing
Two men have appeared in court charged with murder following a fatal stabbing in Nottingham.
Darren Davis, 46, died in hospital on 10 August after being stabbed in Radford Boulevard at about 15:45 BST.
Ryan Aziz, 34, of Ilkeston Road, Radford, and Faheem Younis, 41, of Graham Street, Radford, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on Thursday.
They remain in custody and will appear at Nottingham Crown Court on Monday.
A 47-year-old man previously arrested has been released under investigation and a 39-year-old man has been released without further action.
