Cause of Ranskill tyre fire 'undetermined'
- Published
Firefighters have been unable to confirm the cause of a blaze at an industrial site, nearly two weeks after it began.
Crews were called to tackle the fire in Ranskill on 5 August after hundreds of tyres and several vehicles went up in flames.
Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue said the cause has been recorded as "undetermined".
Firefighters are staying on site to help damp down the area.
Lucie Poxon, fire investigation manager, said the service was working with Nottinghamshire Police "who suspect this fire was started deliberately".
"Due to the significant damage that the fire has caused, our fire investigation has not been able to determine a cause despite our thorough investigating," she said.
"We know this incident has had a huge impact on local people and nearby businesses and we would like to thank everyone for their support as we work to bring the incident to a close."
