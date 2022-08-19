Nottingham Paw Patrol show rescheduled after kids left crying

By Will Jefford
BBC News

Paw Patrol charactersGetty Images
Paw Patrol is hugely popular with children around the world

A live show based on popular cartoon series Paw Patrol that was cancelled at the last minute leaving children in tears has been rescheduled.

Two live performances of the show were cancelled at Nottingham's Motorpoint Arena on Wednesday.

One affected parent said they were "so pleased" that the show had been rescheduled.

Tickets will be automatically transferred to the new show, which will start at 16:30 BST on 4 September.

Families had already taken their seats for the 13:30 performance on Wednesday when it was cancelled due to cast illness.

Karlie Torrance, whose children were left in tears after the cancellation, said she was delighted the show had been rescheduled.

She said: "We are so, so pleased.

"I hope we get our original seats that we paid extra for as they are condensing two cancelled shows down to one."

Google
Two performances had been due to take place at the Motorpoint Arena

The arena said ticket holders would eventually be contacted by their point of purchase, but it may take time due to the merging of the two performances.

Anyone who cannot attend the new date has been encouraged to contact their ticket vendor.

An arena spokesperson said: "We apologise again for the inconvenience caused to customers.

"Ultimately, due to multiple cast illnesses there was no way of making these shows happen.

"However, we look forward to welcoming everyone at the rescheduled date."

