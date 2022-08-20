Nottingham's Lady Bay Bridge to fully reopen after lorry crash
By Jennifer Harby
BBC News
- Published
A busy bridge that was closed following a lorry crash is fully reopening in both directions.
The lorry came off the road at Lady Bay Bridge over Nottingham's River Trent on 4 July.
The bridge was shut in both directions but reopened to traffic leaving the city a week later.
Nottinghamshire County Council said it was due to reopen in both directions from midday on Saturday, subject to a safety inspection.
Part of the structure of the bridge, which was built in the 19th Century, was destroyed in the crash.
Temporary concrete barriers had been installed to make it safe for traffic while permanent repair work was carried out.
The authority said a full closure of the bridge would be needed from 06:00 BST to remove the temporary barriers ahead of the full reopening at 12:00.
Neil Clarke, cabinet member for transport and environment, said: "It is excellent news that Lady Bay Bridge will fully reopen this weekend.
"We would like to thank motorists for their patience whilst we have been working to make the bridge safe and get it reopen as soon as possible."
