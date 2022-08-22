Rebecca Adlington's old swim squad to move from council hands
By Jennifer Harby
BBC News
A council-run swim squad - which developed talent including Olympic champion Rebecca Adlington - is to transfer to a swimming association.
The Mansfield Nova Swim Squad, which also developed Paralympic champions Ollie Hynd, Sam Hynd and Charlotte Henshaw, has been run by Mansfield District Council since 1992.
The council said it had transferred the management to secure its future.
The change is expected to generate £44,881 savings, said the authority.
'Experienced'
The council said it would transfer the day-to-day operations of the squad from the council to Nottinghamshire ASA County Swim Squad/Nova Centurion SC from January 2023.
"If the squad were to continue to remain under the council, its future could remain uncertain" said David Evans, head of health and communities.
"Nottinghamshire ASA County Swim Squad/Nova Centurion SC are an experienced organisation already operating swim squads... so it felt right for the council to passport operations over to them.
"Mansfield's swim squad will be in safe hands."
The squad will continue to train in Mansfield at the Water Meadows Swimming and Fitness Complex.
However the council said the team size would be reduced from a three tier to a two tier squad and from 64 swimmers to 48.
Nathan Hilton, director of coaching at Nottinghamshire ASA County Swim Squad/Nova Centurion SC said: "We have significant experience in transitioning council-led swim squads and understand that, whilst any kind of change may seem daunting, we ensure our swimmers continue to receive a seamless service they deserve and need to flourish.
"We're committed to delivering - and excelling - a swimming squad that will run successfully just like Mansfield District Council has provided for the last 30 years."
