Nottingham chosen to be part of cycling prescription trial
By Jennifer Harby
BBC News
- Published
Nottingham is to be given £1.5m as part of a trial that plans to offer walking and cycling on prescription.
The city is one of 11 local authority areas chosen to be part of the trial by the Department for Transport (DfT).
The government said it was rolling out schemes across the country that would allow GPs to refer patients to take part in activity groups.
The city will use the funds to develop a variety of walking and cycling schemes.
The government said the trial would be used to test the impact of cycling and walking on physical and mental health.
Nottingham has been given £1.5m for a variety of schemes including led rides for people with visual impairment, cycle repair and maintenance, cycle buddy schemes, adult cycle training, women's cycle support packages, led walks and walking buddy schemes.
Minister Trudy Harrison, active travel minister in the DfT, said: "We all know the benefits of walking and cycling but there are some pretty serious barriers we want to bust in order for people to visit the GP and really have that medical advice which suggests ways in which they can join a group, go on bike rides and overcome the barriers to being active."
She said medical professionals would help guide people to access spaces and groups that would allow them to feel safe and take up exercise.
"People will be going to the doctor's with a health complaint and it's for the doctor to explain the benefits of walking and cycling, build confidence and break down barriers," she said.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.