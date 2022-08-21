Nottinghamshire Police appeal after man bitten by 'dog on the loose'
A man has been attacked by a "dog on the loose", police have said.
The 54-year-old was bitten on his groin by a brown Alsatian on a field behind South Avenue in Rainworth, Nottinghamshire, on 12 August.
Police appealed for the the owner of the dog, which was seen running towards Little John Drive, to come forward.
In a statement released earlier, the force said the animal did not have a collar and no-one else was on the field at the time.
The man required hospital treatment after the attack, which happened at about 16:30 BST.
PC Louise Bicknell said: "I am appealing for anyone who has any CCTV footage which may cover the area or anyone who has any information about the dog to please get in touch."
