Jail for man spotted pushing stolen fridge down road
- Published
A "persistent offender" has been jailed after he was spotted pushing a stolen fridge freezer in a wheelbarrow in a Nottinghamshire village.
Police in Calverton were alerted to the theft of the fridge, a washing machine, dish washer and toilet from a property in the village.
Witnesses reported seeing a man wheeling a fridge through the village.
Michael Wilson, 47, of Labray Road, Calverton, was arrested at his home shortly after 15:00 BST on 15 August.
On searching the property, officers found the fridge freezer which was still in its packaging.
Wilson, who has previous convictions for burglary, was also found to have a small amount of cannabis in his pocket.
He appeared at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on 17 August, when he was jailed for 30 weeks after admitting possession of drugs and handling stolen goods.
PC Carly Smith, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "Wilson is a persistent offender and we hope this result provides reassurance to the community.
"We have had a lot of reports of crime in this area but the public should rest assured that our officers are working tirelessly to remove this type of law breaking from our communities and to take offenders off our streets."
