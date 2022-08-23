Basford: Three arrested over suspected attempted car thefts
Two men and a 17-year-old boy have been arrested after they were spotted loitering on driveways in Nottingham.
Police said officers were called to Western Boulevard in Basford by a concerned resident at about 01:40 BST on Monday.
Multiple car keys were recovered from the scene.
Police said all three remained in custody after being arrested on suspicion of attempted theft of a motor vehicle and going equipped to steal.
