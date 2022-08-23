Basford: Three arrested over suspected attempted car thefts

Western BoulevardGoogle
Police were called by a concerned resident at about 01:40 BST on Monday

Two men and a 17-year-old boy have been arrested after they were spotted loitering on driveways in Nottingham.

Police said officers were called to Western Boulevard in Basford by a concerned resident at about 01:40 BST on Monday.

Multiple car keys were recovered from the scene.

Police said all three remained in custody after being arrested on suspicion of attempted theft of a motor vehicle and going equipped to steal.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics